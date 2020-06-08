Prominent Supreme Court Judge Hails Mutharika For Appointing New Credible MEC Team

Supreme Court of Appeal Judge, Justice Dunstain Mwaungulu has commended Malawi President Professor Peter Mutharika for appointing credible Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) commissioners.

Mutharika hailed for appointing credible commissioners

President Mutharika in exercise of the powers conferred upon him by Section 75 of the constitution on Sunday appointed a seven member team to head Malawi’s electoral body.

Posting on his official facebook page, Justice Mwaungulu hailed Mutharika for observing gender parity in his appointment of commissioners.

“Kudos to the President the appointments are excellently in conformity with the statutory gender ratio.

Que Dieu et le segneur Jesus Christ vous benisse tout le monde et la pax et l’amour de Dieu etres avec vous tojours,” posted Justice Mwaungulu

The new commissioners will be chaired by Justice Dr. Chifundo Kachale and other commissioners are Arthur Nanthuru, Steve Duwa, Dr Jean Mathanga, Linda Kunje, Dr Anthony Mukumbwa and Olivia Liwewe.