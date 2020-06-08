Muluzi Optimistic Of DPP-UDF Landslide Victory

By Kenneth Mkandawire-MEC Stringer

The Mighty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) alliance runningmate Atupele Muluzi says the alliance is ready to contest and win with a landslide victory in the forth coming fresh presidential elections.

Bring on fresh elections now- Muluzi

The game changer, Muluzi was speaking on Sunday in Nkhata Bay district during a mega rally. He said the Mighty DPP-UDF Alliance will definitely win the fresh Presidential polls.

“The tour has been absolutely incredible, I came here for two reasons, to do some government work and to meet the stakeholders here in the northern region to address a number of issues and am amazed by the support which is an indicator that we are going to win the forth coming election,” said Muluzi

Muluzi also appealed to people to rally behind President Professor Peter Mutharika, who is DPP-UDF alliance Presidential candidate for the coming presidential elections. He said Mutharika is committed to development the country further.

He added that if people from the north are to compare the development initiatives in the region, it is the Mighty DPP and UDF regimes that have done a lot as compared to Malawi Congress Party (MCP) despite ruling the country for 30 years which gives them great advantage.

“MCP ruled this country for 30 years and if you compare the developments that have been done between the leadership of UDF and DPP, quite a number of things have been done within a period of 20 years, talk of the Nkhata-bay Hospital, Mzuzu Central hospital and the High Court, the Reserve bank, Mzuzu Nkhata-bay road and many others,” said Muluzi

In his remarks, Minister of Health Jappie Mhango confidently said that DPP-UDF Alliance will win the election as people from the Northern region are ready to vote for Mutharika and Muluzi respectively.

He said “I can assure you that we are going to win the presidential rerun, these people are going to vote for Professor Mutharika and honorable Atupele Muluzi as the state president and vice president respectively.”

The Mighty DPP-UDF Alliance also conducted a whistle stop tour at Mpamba and Chintheche in Nkhata-bay district to conclude their journey in the north in a bid to sell their manifesto in preparedness for the forth coming Fresh Presidential Poll.