Gospel Songbird Eliza Mponya Dates Vin in ‘The Throne’ Video

By Esnath Kalawe

Vin Chizuzu alongside Artist Eliza Mponya have collaborated in a worship chord music video titled ‘The Throne’, a song that will be publicly premiered this week through different television stations in Malawi.

Vin and Mponya

In the new single, artist Chizuzu is featuring Eliza Mponya as an artist who has deep lines of worshiping.

The music will be formally on Malawi’s television and radio stations, social media and some international television platforms on June 10.

In an interview, Mponya confirmed to Malawi News Agency (MANA) to have featured in the song, saying it (the song) denotes the true meaning of worship- that God is telling people and the whole world about great things that they find on His throne.

“It is a message of hope in times of trouble to surrender our life to God. No matter what circumstances, we should remember to go on the throne where healing dwells,” said Mponya.

Vin Chizuzu himself said he has resurfaced after a long silence, saying his last album titled Chisomo Chake was released in 2011 which came after I am who I am Album in 2008.

He said this time around he thought of featuring Mponya to add value to his music genre.

“I wanted to feature someone who has the heart of ministry and one that understands the deep lines of worship, singing series and vocal chords, hence Eliza being that person who understands all that,” said Chizuzu.

“Our fans can grab the audios through links that are provided on Malawi sounds in addition to our face book pages which provide information on how to transact on sale at a charge of K500,” he added.

‘The throne’ worship chord music video has elements of tradition and Afro Pop music produced in a unique way that will reach out to many souls.

All the video productions have been done at Mponya Records and M Studios in Blantyre.