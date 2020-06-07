Forgery Suspect Bail Revoked For Plotting to Bewitch Magistrate

The Lilongwe First Grade Magistrates Court has revoked the bail of a 30-year old man for plotting to bewitch the court personnel handling his forgery and theft by servant case.

The suspect, Given Chapita, stands accused of the case alongside two other accomplices, Joseph Chavula, 32, and a lady, Favour Lemani, 24.

The court, through State Prosecutor Superintendent Patrick Chambuluka, learnt that the three, between August last year and February this year, forged an official document at their workplace, Total Filling Station, and stole cash amounting to over MK8.1 Million.

They denied the charge, and applied for bail on 4 March. First Grade Magistrate Diana Mangwana granted their wish and they were released on bail.

However, the second accused, Chapita, led his fellow accomplices to a witch-doctor in Salima to seek charms to deal with both the magistrate and the prosecutor.

The prosecutor got informed by some well-wisher and he alerted the magistrate.

Magistrate Mangwana quizzed the accused and they admitted to have consulted the witch-doctor to bewitch the court personnel to end their case prematurely.

The magistrate immediately revoked bail bond of the second case and ordered he be remanded to Maula Prison.

Meanwhile, the three have been found with cases to answer and case has been adjourned to next week Friday.