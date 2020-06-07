DPP-UDF Alliance Assures Mzimba Of Continued Development

By Aliko Munde

Mzimba, May 7, Mana: Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) Alliance running mate Atupele Muluzi has assured people of Mzimba of government commitment to completing development projects that are under implementation in the district.

We will develop Malawi- Muluzi

Muluzi was speaking Saturday during his whistle stop campaign rallies which he conducted at Jenda, Embangweni, Edingeni and Mzimba Boma.

He cited Jenda- Edingeni Road, Chakazi Bridge and Mombera University as some of the projects which are under implementation in the district.

“Let me assure you that Jenda- Edingeni Road will be constructed. What I can say on Mombera University is that we have completed fence, tarmac road, water supply and sewer system,” Muluzi said.

He further disclosed that in 2020-2021 National Budget, government has allocated money for the construction of the much touted university.

“Mombera University will be one of the best universities in Southern Africa. Mombera University will be the pride of Mzimba.

“Construction of Chancellor College took 8-14 years to be completed therefore, it is not possible to construct Mombera University within six months as people expect,” he said.

He then asked people in the district to vote for Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika in the forthcoming fresh presidential election.

“For continued development in the northern region and country as a whole, vote for President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika,” he said.

Traditional Authority Kampingo Sibande advised people in the district to refrain from political violence during the campaign period.

He said all parties are free to conduct political campaign rallies provided they stress on their party manifestoes.

“We are in a democratic country where people are free to conduct campaign activities. Let me advise people of Mzimba to refrain from political violence,” he said.

Apart from Mombera University, Jenda-Edingeni Road and Chakazi Bridge, Mzimba-Eswazini-Kafukule-Ezondweni-Ekwendeni road is another project that is yet to be completed.