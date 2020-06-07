Democrat APM Remains The Greatest Thing To Have Ever Happened In Malawi…He never killed anyone with a bullet throughout HRDC demons.

BY HENRY MKUMBIRA PHIRI

I have never been blind or stupid to call APM a true democrat. To me, he remains the greatest thing to have ever happened in Malawi.

He has never killed anyone with a bullet throughout HRDC demos. He had his own predicament in Ndirande, no one got shot. His bodyguards knew the type of the person they serve. They shot in the air to disperse those that opposition call angry “Malawians”.

The biggest mistake that SKC has, is to think that all Malawians are behind him and a few that oppose him are sent by Muluzi, that is a DRONE MENTALITY. You cannot have the whole Malawi behind you sir, you have your own opponents, and they too are called “ANGRY MALAWIANS”.

With this behaviour, I wonder what type of a President he will be. This is the moment where true leaders are separated from typical managers.

From his rhetoric to his gestures, am still yet to be convinced that SKC is not EGOCENTRIC, AUTOCRATIC, DICTATOR the list go on and on.