Chikwawa Man At Large After Raping 75-Year-Old Woman

By Steve Chirombo-MANA

The Malawi Police Service in Chikwawa district are hunting for Yezani Chumachalowa (age not known) for allegedly raping a 75-year-old woman.

The granny, according to Chikwawa Police Station Deputy Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Dickson Matemba, met her fate on the night of May 3, 2020 while coming from a drinking spree in Tumeyo Village.

“On her way back home, she was grabbed by the suspect who immediately dragged her into the bush.

“The suspect threatened the victim with a panga knife before raping her,” stated Matemba.

The victim is said to have reported the matter to Gola Police Unit and was referred to the hospital where it was confirmed she was indeed raped.

The district’s deputy police PRO further appealed to anyone having information that may lead to the perpetrator’s arrest to come forward.

Chumachalowa hails from Tumeyo Village under Traditional Authority Chapananga in Chikwawa District.