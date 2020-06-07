BREAKING NEWS: President Mutharika Appoints New MEC Commissioners

By on 1 Comment

Dr. Mathanga: Retained

His Excellency the President, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika in exercise of the powers conferred upon him by Section 75 of the Constition; as read with Section 4 of the Electoral Commission (Amendment Act of 2018) has appointed new Commissioners of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) as follows;

Kunje: Retained

1. Justice Dr Chifundo Kachale – Chairperson

2. Mr Arthur Nanthuru – Commissioner

3. Mr Steve Duwa – Commissioner

4. Dr Jean Mathanga – Commissioner

5. Ms.Linda Kunje – Commissioner

6. Dr Anthony Mukumbwa- Commissioner

7. Mrs Olivia Liwewe – Commissioner

According to the statement signed by Chief Secretary to the Government Lloyd Muhara on Sunday 7th June, 2020 the appointments are with immediate effect.

BREAKING NEWS: President Mutharika Appoints New MEC Commissioners added by on
View all posts by Malawi Voice →

One Response to "BREAKING NEWS: President Mutharika Appoints New MEC Commissioners"

  1. John Phiri   June 7, 2020 at 7:45 pm

    APM is really sick. He is deliberately reappointing Jean Mathanyula Mathanga kuti opposition yipsye mtima. Deliberately and provocatively. Please God rescue us from this evil person!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.