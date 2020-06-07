BREAKING NEWS: President Mutharika Appoints New MEC Commissioners

His Excellency the President, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika in exercise of the powers conferred upon him by Section 75 of the Constition; as read with Section 4 of the Electoral Commission (Amendment Act of 2018) has appointed new Commissioners of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) as follows;
1. Justice Dr Chifundo Kachale – Chairperson
2. Mr Arthur Nanthuru – Commissioner
3. Mr Steve Duwa – Commissioner
4. Dr Jean Mathanga – Commissioner
5. Ms.Linda Kunje – Commissioner
6. Dr Anthony Mukumbwa- Commissioner
7. Mrs Olivia Liwewe – Commissioner
According to the statement signed by Chief Secretary to the Government Lloyd Muhara on Sunday 7th June, 2020 the appointments are with immediate effect.
