Mangochi-Katuli Crossing Point to Turn Into Full Border Post

By Maxwell Kudzala

Mangochi, June 6, Mana: Government on Friday said it was considering turning Katuli Crossing Point in Mangochi District into a full border post with all the necessary facilities and services.

Medi (c) officially opens the Crossing Point Office flanked by Senior Chief Katuli (r) and Mangochi Council Chair Clr. Allan Sam Mmadi

Director General for Immigration and Citizenship Services, Dr. Masauko George Medi, disclosed this when he officially opened newly constructed offices at the crossing point.

Medi observed that with the economic activities on both the Malawi and Mozambican sides of the crossing point, Malawi could gain a lot with a fully operational border post.

“From the stories that I have heard about this area, I think time has come for us to designate this crossing point to a full border post with all the border services available,” said Medi.

“There is a lot of farm produce that crosses the border to and from both sides and as a country, we could generate revenue while offering the required services,” he added.

Eastern Region Immigration Officer, Vivian Kasambo concurred with Medi, saying the idea of turning the crossing point into a border post would indeed be ideal considering the number of people who pass through during market days.

Kasambo said a fully-fledged border post at Katuli would bring the total number of border posts in the region to three; others are Chiponde and Nayuchi.

Senior Chief Katuli has since welcomed the news with excitement and thanked the Immigration chief for commissioning the new crossing point offices.

Medi interacts with crossing point staff from the Mozambique side

Katuli said the crossing point structure was long overdue considering how busy the place is, especially on market days.

“It is my prayer that government implements the plan to turn the crossing point into the border post soon, bring all the necessary facilities and utilities such as staff hostel, water, electricity and proper [means of] transportation,” said Katuli.

The Immigration Director General also interacted with immigration officers from the Mozambican side during the occasion.