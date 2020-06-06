Ladies Ministry To Celebrate 4th Anniversary

By Blessings Kapina

An international ministry based in Lilongwe- Ladies with a Difference, will hold the 4th anniversary celebration on June 16, 2020 in Blantyre and Lilongwe under the theme ‘Moving forward’.

Ladies with a Difference

Speaking with Malawi News Agency (MANA) in Lilongwe on Saturday, the ministry’s Secretary, Vanessa Mbanga said the anniversary is meant to celebrate God for his kindness throughout the year towards the ministry.

“God has been so good in sustaining the vision he has for Ladies with a Difference, and we have seen improvement in different areas of the ministry and our lives.

“Therefore, we want to come together with one voice just to thank God and celebrate all these good things,’’ Mbanga said.

She further said the ministry has been a place where many ladies have grown in their relationship with God through monthly physical meetings that have uncovered their purposes of life.

Mbanga said Ladies with a Difference have reached out to girls in various secondary schools to encourage them to work hard and show them that ladies can achieve much in the world.

The grouping also visited orphanages and hospitals in the country. Most members of Ladies with a Difference are students from various universities and secondary Schools, according to Mbanga.

She said God has always provided for their financial problems, hence the celebration.

With the theme ‘Moving Forward’, Mbanga said the grouping will celebrate God on the past victories that He has won for the members and that they will also share plans for the new direction towards being productive ladies.

“Ladies should expect to be spiritually empowered to carry out and bring to reality the visions God will reveal on this day,” she added.

According to the secretary, the celebration is open to all ladies and that members are encouraged to bring at least three other ladies to the occasion.

In a separate interview, President and Founder of the Ministry, Shapil Ngutwa urged all ladies to patronise the fourth anniversary celebration to have good time in praising God.

Ngutwa advised those needing more information for the grouping and that of the fourth anniversary to visit the ministry through social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram with the name ladieswithdifference2.

The celebration, which will start from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm in Blantyre, will take place at Evels Garden while in Lilongwe it will be at 4 Seasons.