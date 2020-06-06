Gender Minister Navicha Urges Women to Vote For Mutharika

By Blackson Mkupatira

Minister of Gender, Children and Community Development, Mary Navicha has urged women in the country to vote for President Peter Mutharika (APM) and his runningmate Atupele Muluzi in the forthcoming fresh presidential elections.

Speaking in the area of Traditional Authority Mabuka in Mulanje district, Navicha said women and children are the ones that suffer most during political violence, hence appealed to them to vote for Mutharika describing him as a peace and unity loving leader.

“As we are in the campaign period, noting that women make up 52% of this country’s population and are the majority of the voters, we decided to come here and mobilize them to vote for development.

…From what I have observed, it seems they are ready to vote for peace, love and unity, and this is what Mutharika is selling,” she said.

Navicha was accompanied by Democratic Progress Party (DPP) National Director of Women, Cecelia Chazama, DPP Director of Women in the South, Bertha Nachuma and Member of Parliament for the area, Naomi Kilekwa.

Speaking earlier, Nachuma said the current political situation is delaying development as most of the projects that the DPP-led Government has in store are failing to take shape due to political tension.

“The government has outlined many projects in the country but we are failing to start because opposition parties are failing to accept that APM won the 2019 Tripartite Presidential Elections,” she said.

She, therefore, advised the gathering to vote for Mutharika come the Election Day so that their communities can be transformed for the better.

MP for Mulanje South-East Constituency, Naomi Kilekwa said women in her area have benefited a lot from government initiatives like Social Cash Transfer and Malawi Enterprise Development Fund (MEDEF) loans.

She added that her constituency has also benefited a lot in terms of infrastructural development including roads, schools and access to piped water.

“I would like to thank government for these developments because they have made life easy for my people.

“I am sure everyone here who registered will vote for Mutharika because they have seen his work,” she said.-MANA