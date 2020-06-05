The Difference Between A Democratic Leader & A Thug

– The President Peter Mutharika was stoned in Ndirande-Blantyre nobody got shot. Vice President Saulos Chilima was stoned in Machinga someone was shot dead and another is battling for his life.

Chilima Killed One Innocent Person in Machinga

– APM passed zamadulira ku Lilongwe ena amaseka. APM avoided going to the northern region for security reasons.

-Atupele didn’t stop at Mponera as he planned.

All THIS happened to save lives. But some people don’t realize this amangoti APM/ AAM are cowards. President Mutharika loves to save lives.

Why did Chilima force matters to the extent of getting people shot? Your guess is as good as mine. Kuzimva.

People who were demonstrating per constitutional right last year were never shot. Chilima must learn to respect the right of MALAWIANS. And find means to save lives in different situations.

Avoiding volatile situations is the smart thing to do. A wise leader knows when to avert trouble.

This is the difference between a true leader and someone who thinks is smart. A Democrat versus a street thug.