Muluzi Bemoans Political Violence

By John Chihana

The Mighty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) Alliance running mate in the forthcoming fresh presidential elections, Atupele Muluzi has expressed concern over incidents of political violence in the country ahead of the elections.

Muluzi was speaking Wednesday during a campaign rally at Chitipa Boma. He said the nation has been marred by political violence which has been orchestrated by political parties with the aim of dislodging each ahead of the fresh presidential elections.

He said the country suffered a lot under the one party regime of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and that the current acts of political violence is a testimony that the party is undemocratic.

“This party has spent almost 12 months burning shops, assaulting women and police officers in undermining our hard fought democracy.

Many development projects stalled in these 12 months due to violent demonstrations perpetrated by politicians,” said Muluzi.

Muluzi then urged people of Chitipa to rally behind the DPP/UDF Alliance as the current regime has implemented a number of projects in the district.

Among other development projects which have taken place in the district under the DPP led government, Muluzi cited Chitipa-Karonga Road, Kalenge Water Supply Project, Malawi Rural Electrification Program and Kasama Technical College.

The DPP/UDF presidential running mate further pledged that the alliance would construct a stadium, a bus depot, Chitipa-Nthalire Road, Chitipa-Mbirima Road once it continues running the government.

Also speaking at the rally, DPPs Treasurer General who is also Minister of Health, Jappie Mhango urged people in the district to vote for President Prof. Peter Mutharika saying he is the only president who is development focused.

Earlier in the day, Muluzi who is also Minister of Energy switched on the Chipwera Power-line which has been constructed under Malawi Rural Electrification Program (Marep 8) project in Chitipa East Constituency.

The power line will provide electricity to Kapoka, Chipwera, Chiula, Mwale, Katowo and Mughese among other areas.-MANA