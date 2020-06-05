MEC to Print Ballot Papers in Dubai

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has identified a Security Printer Company in Dubai , United Arab Emirates to print ballot papers for the fresh presidential elections.

MEC Chief Elections Officer, Sam Alfandika confirmed the development on Friday through a Press Statement.

Alfandika identified the company as Al Ghurair Printing and Publishing LLC -the same company which printed ballot papers for the nullified May 2019 elections.

“The company has been identified after getting a No-Objection from the Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Authority (PPDA).

This is the same company that printed ballot papers for the 2019 Tripartite Elections,” said Alfandika in a statement.

Chief Elections Officer Alfandika further said ‘printing exercise has been put on hold waiting for parliament to set date for the fresh presidential elections’.

Malawi will hold fresh presidential elections following the nullification of May 2019 Presidential polls by the court.