MCP Rebuffs UTM on MEC Commissioners: ‘SKC is Demanding Too Much’

By Kumbukani Banda

Barely two days after Tonse Alliance Presidential Candidate Lazarus Chakwera openly differed with his leading alliance partner Saulos Chilima on rotational presidency, reports are also emerging that Chakwera, who leads main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has rejected a UTM nominee as MEC Commissioners.

Tonse Alliance Leaders: War Within?

Currently governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and MCP are the only parties that qualify, as per elections governing laws to share the number of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) commissioners.

The two, out of seven parties that are represented in Parliament, meet the requirements for eligibility as per the Electoral Commission (Amendment) Act 2017.

However, a well placed source told Malawi Voice on Tuesday that that UTM requested MCP for a slot on the MEC-Commissionership, but the country’s oldest political party has refused, accusing UTM of demanding too much.

“As we are talking, MCP has not allowed us to give them our member to be a MEC Commissioner so this is a sad development.” said our source.

The source further said most UTM NEC members are so worried with Chakwera’s recent interview on Times TV although the leaders know the truth contained in the MOU.

Our source said UTM camp is also not happy that the set up in rallies is not ok because most of the key and crowd puller speakers are left out for example in Mangochi although the justification was time management.

“Akuti amaopa zigawenga mpaka kuiwala otiyankhulira amphamvu amatero,” said our source.

Just recently MCP and UTM has been locked in another controversy where its not clear on who will be Finance keeper once voted into power.

On the other hand Chilima says will be the purse keeper while on the other hand Chakwera says the issue was not discussed anywhere.