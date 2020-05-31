DStv and GOtv Self-Service Apps Launched

Banda: The will allow customers to enjoy the benefits they deliver through minimal data consumption and ease of use

28 May 2020 – DStv and GOtv customers now have the power to manage their accounts with the newly launched MyDStv and MyGOtv apps.

This milestone means that customers are now able to manage, view their payment history, manage notifications settings, change their subscription package, update contact details and fix decoder errors using their mobile devices.

In line with MultiChoice’s digital transformation agenda, the launch of the MyDStv and MyGOtv Apps in Malawi, will allow customers to enjoy the benefits they deliver through minimal data consumption and ease of use. Gus Banda, Managing Director at MultiChoice Malawi, explains,

“When we set out to develop our core services, we wanted to set up platforms that enriches the lives of our valued customers through an enhanced customer experience”.

He adds, “we could not have achieved this fantastic milestone without the teams who not only helped build apps that made a positive difference to the lives of the end-user but also the MultiChoice teams who continuously work tirelessly to ensure that our business puts the customer at the heart of everything on every touchpoint where they engage with us. Watch this space as we are striving to deliver more and more digital innovation”.

All DStv and GOtv customers on any package can download the apps on iOS and Android at no cost. There are two separate apps for each product. If you are a DStv customer, download the MyDStv App to manage your DStv account. You can fix errors, upgrade your package, update your details and rent latest blockbuster movies all from one app.

GOtv customers, try the MyGOtv App for complete control of your GOtv account in the palm of your hands where you can fix errors, change packages, update your details all from one place. For more information on MyDStv and MyGOtv Apps customers can contact our call centre on 01895777 or visit eazy.gotvafrica.com and eazy.dstv.com