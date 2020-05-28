Nkhata Bay Remains Mighty DPP Stronghold- Vuwa

By Kenneth Chizotera Mkandawire, MEC Stringer

Mutharika, Atupele Formidable Force

Governing Mighty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Member of Parliament for Nkhata-Bay Central Constituency, Symon Vuwa Kaunda says Nkhata-Bay remains Mighty DPP political bedroom.

Kaunda, who is also Minister of Tourism in President Peter Mutharika’s administration, was speaking in an interview after conducting a mega campaign rally at Nkhata Bay Boma ahead of fresh presidential polls.

He urged people in the district to vote for president Mutharika and his runningmate Atupele Muluzi in the forth-coming elections for development to continue making good strides in the district.

“You have seen a lot of people coming here to show us the support, this shows the popularity and strength of our party that we are able to attract people for our support as Nkhata-Bay is a district where the president has done a lot of investments and developmental agendas,” said Kaunda

He added: “Talk of the new hospital, the Mzuzu Nkhata-bay road, the new market, rehabilitation of the Jetty and for instance the government has announced of implementing a street lights project for the district. This has made people of Nkhata-Bay to agree and forge ahead with us in the coming elections.”

In his speech during the rally, DPP’s senior member Leston Muli promised people of Nkhata-Bay of more development projects including a modern stadium which will be hosting a number of sports events.

“My colleagues have already talked about a lot of the development projects which DPP has done for this district, the next thing we are planning to do for you is to construct a stadium arena and this will surely happen once you vote for the party.” Said Muli

Malawi Parliament will start meeting on June 5 and among others Members of Parliament are expected to set for the fresh presidential elections.