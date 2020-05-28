Malawi UK Military Community Raise Over MK5 Million Towards Covid-19

By Elizabeth Mandala

Blantyre, May 27, Mana: Malawi UK Military Community (MUMco) has disclosed that it has raised K5 Million (£4,932) through a 7000 miles challenge organised to raise funds towards the purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE) for health workers in the country.

The Challenge which started on May 4 expected to complete on May 30, 2020 attracted 131 participants from British Army, Royal Air Force, the Navy, Veterans from the three Services, volunteers in Malawi, and few from other African countries and not forgetting their families.

MUMco Communication Director, Chimwemwe Musicha said so far over 6,500 miles have been covered both in Malawi and the UK.

“Our target is to cover 7000 miles and thus a total of K7 million to be raised. We have very few days left and I am confident and sure that we will be able to cover the remaining distance and reach the target,” he said.

Musicha expressed gratitude and thanked everyone who has supported the initiative so far.

“The support, we have received is overwhelming from both the British public and fellow soldiers in UK and in Malawi. Military personnel and veterans as well as families have shown total commitment and determination to ensure we succeed in this challenge,” he added.

Communication Director appealed to all Malawians in the UK and across the world to get behind this initiative as the country needs support more than ever.

Among other participants in Malawi are Goshen Chintu and Mike Liomba, Chingola Chinjala and Jones Kankosha.

Commenting on his participation, Chintu felt the need to help in raising the funds for health workers in order to supplement their required PPE working materials.

“The pandemic has taken a toll on our country particularly in the health sector. We all need to give support through any means we can and as a regular cyclist I thought I shouldn’t let this pass but to take on the challenge and contribute to my country,” he explained.

From their background in the UK armed forces, MUMco saw it natural to come together into an entity as a community and this enables them to look out for each other on issues that concern them both in times of need and happiness, but also to come together to tackle challenges that the community both for Malawi and the UK faces.