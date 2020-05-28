Malawi Police Arrest Five Over Indian Hemp

By Grace Kapatuka

The Malawi Police Service in Salima district are keeping in custody five suspects for being found in possession of Indian hemp.

Salima Police Publicist, Jacob Khembo identified the five as Chiku Matambo Alfred 38, from Chikanje village Traditional Authority (TA) Kanyenda in Nkhotakota, Geofrey Nyirongo 24, from Jalali Village, TA Kaomba in Kasungu.

Jawadi Sanudi 35, from Palani village, TA Kapeni in Blantyre, Jailosi Kachingwe 35, from Maganga village, TA Maganga in Salima and Moses Liwonde 18, from Pendwe Village, TA Kanyenda in Nkhotakota.

He said the Police received a tip from well-wishers on May 24,2020 that some people were on a mission to transport the illicit drug.

“Working on the tip, the law enforcers led by the drug section from national police headquarters mounted a snap roadblock at Chikwawa Trading Centre along Nkhotakota – Salima Road.

While on duty, the first three suspects appeared using a Honda Freed Saloon vehicle registration number BV 4332 carrying vehicle seats which we believe was used for observation.” Khembo explained.

He said some minutes later, another vehicle, Voxy registration number NN 8512 arrived and was stopped by the law enforcers.

“Immediately after being stopped, the driver escaped. A search in the vehicle found 247 plastic bags containing Chamba strongly believed to belong to the three people who were using the Saloon,” he said.

The Publicist told Mana that Officers arrested Kachingwe, who was in possession of 78 bags weighing 90kg each and 8 bags weighing 20kg that were loaded in a five tonner vehicle registration number BQ 3411.

The law enforcers arrested Liwonde for being found with five bricks of loose Chamba in a City Tours bus according to Khembo.

All the five suspects will appear before court soon to answer the charge of being found in possession of Indian hemp which contravenes regulation 4 (a) as read with section 19 of the Dangerous Drug Act.

Meanwhile, Police are hunting for the driver of the Voxy who escaped.-MANA