Tonse Alliance Should Stop Personal Attacks- Govt

Malawi government has asked opposition political parties under the banner Tonse Alliance to practice issue based campaign ahead of fresh presidential elections.

Chilima, Chakwera asked to practice issue based campaign

Government Spokesperson, who is also Minister of Information and Civic Education, Mark Botomani, made the call through a press statement 26 of May 2020 made available to the publication.

Botomani said government has noted with great concern that opposition political parties are wasting time attacking on personalities instead of addressing real issues during campaign rallies.

“Attacking personalities signifies lack of understanding of issues of national importance,” said Botomani in a statement

The Minister also reminded media houses in the country to avoid publishing indecent, insulting and offensive content during campaign period.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) runningmate Saulos Chilima and other opposition members insulted Members of the ruling Mighty Democratic Party (DPP) officials during a Tonse Alliance rally held in Blantyre.

The out-going Vice President Chilima with full blessings from his master Reverend Lazarus Chakwera also insulted former President Dr. Bakili Muluzi (father and founder for multiparty democracy).