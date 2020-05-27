THE BEGINNING OF THE END: UTM Eastern Region Defects to DPP-UDF Alliance

It appears the end of Saulos Chilima’s UTM Party has now come with the entire Regional Committee for Eastern Region defecting to the mighty DPP-UDF Alliance.

This means there are no more UTM structures in Mangochi, Machinga, Balaka, Zomba and Ntcheu where Chilima comes from. There are no more UTM committees in this region.

As we go to press, the function is currently happening at Zest Conference Centre in Liwonde.

These UTM mass defections in Eastern Region follow another landmark defection of the very Deputy Secretary General of UTM who was also anchoring the Party in Central Region.

The defected Deputy General Secretary Levy Luwemba defected with Central Region structures as well.

Reports from Northern Region also indicate that most people are abandoning Chilima and heading for the DPP. Other reports also more high profile defections are on their way.

UTM supporters are defecting in protest because Saulos Chilima has joined MCP. According to analysts, UTM has not joined the Tonse Alliance but it is Chilima who has joined MCP.

Meanwhile, Chilima is also being rejected by MCP diehards because they have discovered that he is driving his own personal agenda.

Chilima said in Chikwawa that he will take over MCP after 5 years, which has also created anger in the MCP quarters.

UTM was born when Saulos Chilima rebelled against President Peter Mutharika and tried to oust his mentor at the DPP Convention.

After failing to take over DPP, Chilima formed UTM and contested for the presidency in the May 2019 Elections.

Chilima’s face will not be on the ballot of the next Election. The mass defections spell the possible end of UTM.