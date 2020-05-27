Parliament Meeting Starts June 5 With Strict Covid-19 Rules

The 2020/2021 Budget Meeting of Parliament is scheduled to start on 5th June 2020 at the Parliament Building in Lilongwe.

According to a statement from the office of the Speaker, the budget meeting which will be the 4th Meeting in the 48th Session of Parliament, is scheduled to run up to 24th July 2020.

The statement further says that apart from discussing the budget, the meeting is also expected to tackle other businesses which will be known after a meeting of the Business Committee of the House.

Cognizant that the meeting will be held in the face of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Parliament has come up with prevention guidelines which cover both parliamentary procedure and administrative matters.

“The Office of the Speaker, further wishes to inform all stakeholders that the deliberations of the House will not be open to the public.

This is in line with the Ministry of Health COVID-19 Preventive Measures and the measures that the Parliament of Malawi has put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic,” reads the statement in part.

As one way of de-congesting the Parliament Chamber, the Guidelines on the Conduct of Meeting of Parliament during the Coronavirus Pandemic Period, provides for a reduced number of Honourable Members in the Chamber and staff.