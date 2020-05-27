MHRC Urges Media To Safeguard Democracy

By Elizabeth Mandala

Blantyre, May 27, Mana: Malawi Human Rights Commissioner (MHCR) Rev. Patrick Semphere has urged journalists to act professional during fresh presidential elections tentatively scheduled for June 23, 2020 in order to safeguard the country.

He made the remarks during a press conference on Tuesday at Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre.

The conference was organised to share what transpired during MHRC discussion with Malawi Broadcasting Cooperation (MBC) following complaints raised by different stakeholders regarding MBC‘s operations.

“The Media has a crucial role to play. So be very sensitive on reporting issues because through your reporting you may either incite peace or conflict as such for the safety of this country let us be responsible.

“On the forthcoming elections let us be neutral in covering political parties whether they are opposition or currently ruling,” Semphere said.

He promised journalists that MHCR would make sure that press rights are protected.

Regarding MBC, Semphere said MHCR has the mandate to investigate violations of human rights and in the interest of public accountability they need to address any public concerns that are rights related hence their meeting with MBC.

Among other issues discussed are bias reporting on public issues like covering of court proceedings, offensive and unprofessional broadcasts, overzealous staff who engage in partisan politicking and MBC’s role in the fresh presidential elections.

According to Chairperson of Civil and Political Rights Directorate of the Commission, Baldwin Chiyamwaka, MHCR has recommended MBC to address these issues as soon as possible at management level of which MBC has agreed on.

He said that for crucial issues which would involve other stakeholders like the public must be looked into appropriately.

Chiyamwaka commended MBC for covering opposition political parties during campaign.

“We have seen that MBC has taken some strides like giving airtime to opposition parties much as this is being done we recommend that the programs should be delivered with a neutral tone,” he said.

MHCR has promised to follow up with Malawi Broadcasting Cooperation (MBC) until all concerns are addressed.