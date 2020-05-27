GIZ Donates Radios Worthy MK11 Million to Mangochi

In an effort to fight fake news on Covid-19, the German Agency For International Cooperation (GIZ) on Tuesday donated radios worthy MK 11 Million to Mangochi district council.

Giz Alan Walsh making a symbolic presentation to Mangochi DC

The solar panel radios 300 in total will be distributed to over 99 Village Committees to help them access information regarding the Covid-19 pandemic which has so far claimed four lives in the country.

Speaking after handing over the donation to the council, GIZ Country Director for Malawi, Alan Walsh said people in the rural area need to access verified information on Covid-19.

“…Information about Covid-19 is very crucial especially now when we are in the era of fake news.

As GIZ we realize that the only way people can access verified information is through radio that why we have decided to donate the radios to Mangochi district council,” said Walsh

He added German is committed in helping the country in fighting against the pandemic.

In his remarks, Mangochi District Commissioner Reverend Moses Chimphepo commended GIZ for the donation. He said the radios will help in sensitizing people on Covid-19.

“We are very grateful to GIZ for the donation. The radios will help our district response team on Covid-19 in sensitization campaigns,” said Rev Chimphepo

Meanwhile, Mangochi district has one confirmed case of Covid-19 while the national tally is at 101 including 4 deaths and 37 recoveries.