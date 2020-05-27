FDH Bank Supports ICAM in Covid 19 fight

Lusinje: FDH Bank sympathizes with the challenges Malawians are facing due to the pandemic

FDH Bank has supported the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Malawi (ICAM) Covid-19 Response efforts with a K2 Million donation.

The donation will be part of a fund set up by the Malawi Chambers of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) that is leading the private sector initiatives, to address Covid-19 Response needs in the country.

ICAM is a member of the Public Private Dialogue Committee which is responding to the threat and spread of Covid-19.

“FDH Bank is a longtime partner of ICAM and resonates with the impact of Covid-19 on the country hence supporting the initiative to assist the nation in fighting the pandemic.FDH Bank sympathizes with the challenges Malawians are facing due to the pandemic and is keen of being on social responsible corporate citizen that serves the needs of Malawians,” said FDH Bank Public Relations Officer Lorraine Lusinje.

ICAM Chief Executive Officer Dr Francis Chinjoka Gondwe hailed FDH Bank for the donation saying it will go a long way in procuring personal protective equipment (PPE) for the health workers helping in the fight against the pandemic.

“The contribution from FDH Bank has added resources to the pot that was pooled together by accountants and ensured that the Institute has been able to procure more PPE. ICAM cherishes the partnership it has with FDH Bank and looks forward to continued cooperation,” said Gondwe.

He explained that the accountancy profession recognises that it does not work in isolation as the effects of COVID 19 are affecting all Malawians and therefore require coordinated efforts from all professional associations and businesses as well as government.

“ICAM applauds the sacrifices health personnel are making by putting themselves on the frontline of the COVID 19 battle. It is imperative therefore that materials that would shield them from contracting the disease are provided by the government, business community and professional bodies like ICAM,” said Gondwe while requesting its members to continue contributing towards the Covid 19 fight.

Lusinje added that FDH Bank has engaged in various initiatives in the fight against Covid-19 and cushioning its impact saying K25 Million was donated to the Government Covid-19 Committee, K7 Million to the Private Sector Covid-19 Response Coalition, K10.7 Million to Queens Cancer Ward, K3.2 Million to Blantyre District Health Office and K3 Million to Ministry of Education (for savings groups for Cyclone Idai victims economically impacted by Covid-19).