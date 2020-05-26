Party Monitors Continue to Shun Voter Verification

By Cosmas Chimaliro

Mzimba North District Elections Supervisory Team (DEST) Chairperson, Tamala Nyirongo has faulted political parties’ failure to assign monitors for voter verification and transfer exercise conducted in the district from May 17, to 21,2020.

A Granny receiving a duplicate voter certificate

Speaking during the exercise’s review meeting Monday in Mzuzu,she said some centres had literally no monitors and others had one or two and very few had more than three.

“Monitors are critical during any election to ensure fair and credible election as such their availability at the centres is a must.

“Monitors ensure that rightful procedures are followed; that there is no cheating of any sort and that polling staff is certified by Malawi Electoral Commission,’’ Nyirongo said.

She expressed need for political parties to provide monitors who are competent and able to avail themselves throughout the exercise to desist from compromising results.

Mzimba North District Elections Officer, Demelia Rocha said all political parties concerned were given ample time to provide names of their monitors.

Following the birth of political alliances that have seen main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP)teaming up with eight political parties and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) teaming up with United Democratic Front (UDF).