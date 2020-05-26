Legal Affairs Committee Chairperson Kezzie Msukwa An Anarchist

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Member of Parliament Kezzie Msukwa and his confused bunch of members in the Legal Affairs Committee of Parliament are anarchists!

Msukwa summons Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale for his views on the date for fresh elections.

Kaphale gives them his advice as guided by the law. Because the advice does not suit Msukwa and his political masters, he rejects it.

He says Kaphale is compromised and his advice cannot be taken. Why did he invite the AG to appear before the committee when he knew that he was compromised?

……At what point did he know this?

Did he know this just because Kaphale gave him correct legal advice but which he did not like because it did not suit his political masters in MCP?

Speaking to Nation newspaper a day after Kaphale appeared before the committee last week, Msukwa said the Attorney General was giving his views late when he had all the time to give these views in court.

Why did Msukwa deliberately choose to forget that the court he was talking about had barred the Attorney General from featuring in the election case in court? Where then would the Attorney General have given these views?

And then after meeting Kaphale (whose advice he has discredited) and MEC, Msukwa proceeds to write MEC, advising the Commission to proceed to hold the election on June 23.

By doing so, he ignores the Supreme Court which said it is Parliament that should set the date for the election.

Msukwa can tell the nation: When did Legal Affairs Committee of Parliament become Parliament?

Kezzie Msukwa is the messenger of the crisis Malawi is in. He is the go-between of the manufacturers of Constitutional crisis in Malawi.

He is not doing Legal Affairs Committee work. He is doing the bidding of his political masters in MCP and their agents of chaos.

He is the anarchist. He is an instrument working to fulfill the fiendish objectives of fellow anarchists.

He is deliberately trampling upon the law and voice of reason to satisfy the political interests of the power-hungry, ghoulish conspirators he is company to.