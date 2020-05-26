Fresh Presidential Polls Date Illegal- Experts

Legal experts in the country have questioned the conduct of Legal Affairs Committee of Parliament of setting date for the much awaited fresh presidential citing the decision as illegal.

The Committee chaired by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Member of Parliament Kezzie Msukwa agreed to conduct the fresh presidential elections on 23 June without the issue being debated in August House as required by the law.

Commenting on the matter, legal experts Edge Kanyongolo said the committee erred to set a date for the polls.

“This issue should be debated at the plenary. A parliamentary committee is not parliament.

Parliament is the whole House meeting at the plenary,” said Kanyongolo adding that the committee would just have made recommendations to the plenary on the date for the election, not fixing the date.

Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale said MEC will ignore the date fixed by the committee, saying the committee has no Constitutional powers to fix such a date for an election.

Malawi will hold fresh presidential elections following the nullification of May 2019 Presidential polls by the court.