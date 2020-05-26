Cashgate: Court Finds JB’s Errand Boy Paul Mphwiyo With Case to Answer

The High Court in Lilongwe has found former Budget Director Paul Mphwiyo and 18 others with a case to answer in cashgate related charge.

The former President Dr. Joyce Banda’s errand boy Mphwiyo and colleague are being accused of embezzling over K2.4 billion public funds.

High Court Judge Esmie Chombo found Mphwiyo and others with a case to answer after Director of Public Prosecutions Mary Kachale paraded 35 witnesses.

“Cashgate” is a financial scandal involving looting, theft and corruption that happened at Capitol Hill, the seat of Government of Malawi which occurred during Dr. Joyce Banda’s people’s party era.