Msaka Urges Eastern Region to Rally Behind Mighty DPP-UDF Alliance

By Ian Chigamba

People of Eastern region have been urged to support and vote for the Mighty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and its alliance partner United Democratic Front (UDF) in the forthcoming Fresh Presidential Election.

Msaka encouraging people in Machinga to vote for DPP and UDF alliance

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Bright Msaka who is the Party’s Vice President for the Eastern Region made the remarks on Saturday during a whistle stop tour in the region.

Msaka who is a Member of Parliament (MP) for Machinga Likwenu Constituency said in the past the only party that the DPP feared was UDF and now since the two parties has joined forces it was clear that the alliance’s popularity in the region has increased.

“During the May 2019 Election, we fought a gallant fight alone as DPP and we won but this time we are in an alliance with the UDF and we are sure that this time around we will emerge with a landslide victory,” he explained.

The Minister encouraged people in the area to go and verify their names in the voter’s roll so that they should register on the polling day.

“I know that some people did not vote during the previous election because they were worried that DPP and UDF had split but this time around we are together and on the polling day you should all vote for the DPP/UDF Alliance,” Msaka pointed out.

The Vice President said that, “Once you vote for Prof. Peter Mutharika you should know that you are voting for Atupele Muluzi who is the son of this region.

DPP members in Eastern Region grace the whistle tours pic by Ian Chigamba (Mana)

DPP’s Director of Women Affairs in the Region, Eluby Kandewu said President Mutharika should be at peace as people in the eastern region have agreed to vote for DPP/UDF alliance in their large numbers.

She reminded the multitudes that had gathered at various points of the atrocities that were committed by the MCP during the one party era.

The Women’s Director said people should go and vote to assure that the development that the country was seeing under the leadership of Prof Mutharika to continue to grow.

Traditional Authority (TA) Sitola assured the ruling party that his area is for the DPP/UDF Alliance because they people want development.

“At the point that we have reached nobody can come and tell us “Kwacha” as if we are still sleeping. We all know that we are all awake and this is daylight,” he said.

The whistle stop tours which had people from all parts of the eastern region took place in TA Sitola and Nkula areas at Mpotola, Liwonde town and Mpango area where Msaka officially inaugurated a bridge at Likwenu in TA Nkula’s area which has been built with support from the Roads Fund Administration.-MANA