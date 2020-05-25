Minister Commissions Machinga Likwenu Bridge

By Ian Chigamba

Machinga May 25, Mana: Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs who is also a Member of Parliament for Machinga Likwenu Constituency Bright Msaka Saturday opened Likwenu Bridge in Mpango village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Nkula.

Msaka officially commissioned Likwenu Bridge pic by Ian Chigamba

He said that soon after he was elected as a Member of Parliament for the constituency, the traditional leader had asked government to consider constructing the bridge in the area.

“I did not hesitate looking at the significance of good roads and bridges in the communities. For community to access social economic services they need good road network,” the MP said.

Msaka who is also the Vice President of the ruling Democratic People’s Party in the Eastern Region said that government was doing its best to develop the country through construction of good roads and bridges across the country.

“Government will soon start construction of Nsanama-Nayuchi Road and the Lilangwe-Machinga-Liwonde Road, which would proceed to Machinga Boma and to Liwonde Bridge in the district of Machinga,” the Minister explained.

He reminded the gathering that apart from the bridge, government has constructed the biggest secondary school in the country which is Machinga Secondary School and the Kamuzu Barrage and would have the dry port in place at Liwonde.

District Commissioner (DC) for Machinga, Rosemary Nawasha expressed gratitude to government for the bridge saying during rainy season children were unable to cross the Likwenu River because there was no bridge in the process making it impossible for them to attend school.

“As a result children’s rights to education and education standards were affected,” she said.

Nawasha explained that farmers were not able to take their agricultural commodities to the main market since it was impossible for them to cross the bridge hence affecting their livelihoods.

The DC asked other development partners to consider assisting the district in other development areas.

She appealed to communities to make good use of the bridge and avoid vandalizing development projects that the government is providing.

“It takes a million of Kwachas and a lot of effort for the government to provide us with these development projects so regardless of our political affiliations let us makes sure that we take good care of these developments as this will benefit everybody,” Nawasha said.

TA Nkula commended government for the newly constructed bridge adding that it would help people in the area to access social services.

He requested the Minister to consider constructing other bridges in the area saying there are still some areas where people are finding it difficult to access social services.

The bridge which Msaka facilitated its construction has been constructed with support from the Roads Fund Administration and it will ease mobility of people, goods and services from and to the surrounding areas.