MCP’s Chakwera to Bring Back One Party State

By Madalitso Phiri, MEC Stringer

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has asked Malawians to vote for President Peter Mutharika and his runningmate Atupele Muluzi for the sake of defending Multiparty democracy in the country.

MCP threat to Multiparty Democracy- Ngwira

Northern Region Governor for Mighty DPP, Christopher Mzomera Ngwira made the call on Sunday in an interview ahead of whistle stop tour the party conducted in the region.

He said voting for Malawi Congress Party and UTM alliance (Also known as Tonse Alliance) will take back this country to a one party system of governance.

“ MCP-UTM Alliance which comprises many political parties with one torch bearer in the name of Lazarus Chakwera is just a sign that we are going towards one party system.

This was the case since 1964, a thing that led to the suffering of many Malawians. We will not accept. Vote for DPP if we are to enjoy democracy,” said Mzomera

Malawi will hold fresh presidential elections on June 23 following the nullification of May 2019 Presidential polls by the court.