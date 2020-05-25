Malawi Covid-19 Cases Hit 101

Malawi government through the Ministry of Health has confirmed 18 new cases of Covid-19 bringing the total number of cases to 101 including 4 deaths in Malawi.

Minister in the Ministry, Jappie Mhango confirmed the new cases on Monday during a press briefing held in Mzuzu.

Mhango said 15 of them are those that were repatriated recently from Zimbabwe while the others are a 26-year-old man who recently returned from Tanzania and a 34-year-old who arrived recently from South Africa

According to Mhango, out of 101 confirmed cases 60 are active cases, 37 have recovered while 4 lost their lives.

Meanwhile, the Ministry has appealed to members of the general public to practice COVID-19 preventive measures in order to contain the spread of the disease in the country.