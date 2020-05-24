Malawi President Mutharika Wishes Muslims Happy Eid – Ul- Fitr

Malawi President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika on Sunday extended his best wishes to all Muslim brothers and sisters as they celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the fasting and prayer month of Ramadan.

Mutharika extended the best wished through a statement signed by State House Press Secretary Mgeme Kalilani.

“I commend Muslims for engaging in principles and values of love, giving to the poor, forgiveness and peacemaking throughout the time of their fasting and prayer,” reads the statement in part.

“ These are principles and values that bind a nation and supports development,” the President added.

The Malawi leader called upon ‘’all Malawians to remember that Ramadan is a reminder that Islam has always been a part of the Malawian society and that Muslims have made extraordinary contribution to our country.’’

The statement added: ‘’It is in this spirit of unity before our Creator that the President is wishing all Muslims a glorious Eid-ul-Fitr and Happy Ramadan.’’