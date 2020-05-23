UTM Deputy Secretary General Luwemba Resigns

The opposition UTM Party Deputy Secretary General Levy Luwemba has resigned from his position ahead of the fresh presidential elections slated for 23rd June 2020.

I will support DPP-UDF Alliance

According to resignation letter dated 23rd May 2020 made available to the publication the political marriage between UTM and Malawi Congress Party (MC) has forced Luwemba to step down.

“To me personally, the UTM which will not appear on the ballot has been captured by MCP,” reads the resignation letter in part.

Luwemba has since announced joining the Mighty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) alliance. He also called upon Malawians to vote for DPP-UDF alliance.

“I hereby join the DPP-UDF alliance and pledge to support His Excellency the President Professor Peter Mutharika,” he said

Luwemba further said President Mutharika has shown highest degree of consistency, honesty patience and inclusive of his party and government officials.