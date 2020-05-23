MEC Optimistic Of High Voter Turnout in Fresh Polls

By Linda Likomwa

Chiradzulu, May 23, Mana: Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) on Friday expressed hope that people would come out in their large numbers to vote during the forthcoming fresh presidential elections.

Speaking during a briefing of members of the District Elections Supervisory Team (DEST) in Chiradzulu, Regional Elections Officer for the South, King Rudi said voting is a will and not mandatory as such people are not forced to cast their ballot.

“We cannot force people to vote; but we believe with the help of National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Trust people will be willing to vote during the fresh presidential polls,” Rudi said.

Rudi also cleared the misconception on those who were eligible to participate in the elections, pointing out that everyone who registered in the voters roll for the May 21, 2019 Tripartite Elections would be allowed to vote and not only those who voted.

District Commissioner for Chiradzulu, Reighard Chavula asked the DEST to closely supervise the transferring of voters and voter verification process in all the centres for the exercise to be carried out smoothly.

“We are all needed to be vigilant so that the processes can be smooth considering that an election is a cycle,” Chavula advised.

Chiradzulu has 85 centres and is among the districts in phase four of transfer processing and voter re-print which will start today (Saturday) and end on Wednesday.