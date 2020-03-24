UTM Senior Member Mocks MCP-UTM Presser

Opposition UTM Party Senior Member, Lord Denning QB, has branded a joint presser by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM as empty.

The Briefing lacked tangible and effective strategies-Lord Denning

Lord Denning QB made the comments on Tuesday barely minutes after MCP and UTM conducted a Press briefing in Lilongwe.

Among others, the presser called upon Malawians to boycott work and business on Thursday as a way of forcing Malawi Electoral Commission Chief Justice Dr. Jane Ansah to step down.

Posting on his facebook page Lord Denning said the briefing lacked tangible and effective strategies.

“…In light of the Presser, komwe kuli DPP ko I am sure akungoseka amvekere “tawatha basi amenewa”.

“Truth be told, the Briefing lacked tangible and effective strategies. This, unfortunately, is a sad reality. I will understand everyone who will get mad at this post because it’s only announcing a sad truth,” posted Lord Denning

Concurring with Lord Denning, a Social and Political commentator Lyson Sibande the opposition said calling for people working on the private sector to boycott work is useless and non starter.

“The Opposition alliance is now showing some signs of desperation. Calling on people working for the private sector and civil service to boycott work because of Jane Ansah is a non starter,” Sibande also posted on facebook.

Meanwhile, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) on Monday announced to hold fresh presidential elections on 2nd of July 2020.