South Africa’s Enca Exposes How Khato Civils Defrauded SA Govt…As Simbi Phiri Cries Foul

Malawian business tycoon and fraudster Simbi Phiri of Khato Civils has been exposed by a credible South African Media House, Enca (also known as E-News Chanel) on how he defrauded South African government money amounting to MK120 Billion (R2.2 Billion).

According to the Enca News, the fraudster Simbi was awarded R3 Billion Limpopo Water Project contract by the former South African President Jacob Zuma.

In its investigations, Enca News revealed that Simbi withdrew the billions of Rands from government without doing on the project.

In December 2019, South African media also reported that the project was marred by tender irregularities and price inflation.

However, despite solid evidence from the Rainbow Nation, Simbi Phiri has shamefully dismissed the story in his latest press statement saying it’s the work of some politicians in Malawi.

The project was aimed at supplying potable providing water to 55 villages. However, even after billions of Rands were spent, many villages remained without water when the villagers started accusing Simbi of cheating them.

The water project was also characterized by uncovered trenches that have been death traps to people.

Khato abandoned the project early in 2019/after a boy fell and died in one of such trenches, causing anger among the cheated villagers.

In the few villages where water came at all, people complained that it was all full of mud. Simbi Phiri’s Khato Civils and South Zambezi Engineering were subcontracted to lay bulk water supply pipes and design the project respectively.

But soon after Khato pulled out of the project site, South Africa’s Special Investigating Unit sued main contractor LTE, Khato Civils and South Zambezi to pay back R2.2 billion.



The SIU argued that the contract was awarded corruptly followed by non-delivery.

In August 2019, Khato Civils also ran into controversy in Botswana when Parliament there rejected a budget proposal for a 100km pipeline for a water project on allegations of price inflation.