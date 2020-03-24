Multichoice Expands Information, Entertainment Offering And Reach

The prevailing circumstances have called on many across the African continent to adjust to new ways of living and working. Many are required to spend more time at home with their loved ones, and MultiChoice Group (MCG) remains committed to supporting its customers with the best available programming to keep families informed and entertained.

To ensure the most up-to-date information about COVID-19, Africa’s most-loved storyteller will provide broadened access to credible information at this time, by making news channels more widely available across the continent.

“We have been in constant communication with health authorities such as the World Health Organisation, and we will be rolling out Africa-wide public service announcements on COVID-19.

It is important that all of us take heed of the announcements and advice from trusted experts so that we can look after our own health and that of our loved ones,” says MultiChoice Malawi Managing Director, Augustine Banda.

The video entertainment company is not only expanding its content offering for news, but there will also be more kids shows, movies and curated sports content.

“In light of the disruptions to the school year in some markets, we are also working to provide access to the best available educational content, to help keep young minds stimulated and engaged,” continues Banda.

Live sport has suffered a notable impact globally as a result of sporting federations correctly prioritising the safety of players and fans alike, by adhering to accepted measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.

MCG has acquired the best award-winning sport documentaries from around the globe and produced thematic channels for sports fans to relive the greatest sporting moments of all time.

It is important to note that due care has been taken to ensure that employees, customers, production houses and suppliers also have limited risk of exposure.

A number of sports, film and production crews may not be able to continue working, but customers will be updated of any programme schedules and changes in the coming days and weeks.

“We are taking great care for our staff during this time and have encouraged those that are able to work from home to do so,” Banda adds. “In light of this we have advised our customers that there may be a delay in our ability to attend to customer queries.

However, we have a number of self-service and online platforms available, and we will do our best to sort out any issues they may have, timeously.”

There will be regular updates from various section of the business providing further details around our commitment to ensure we continue to provide the best video entertainment even during these challenging times.

From today:

Stay in the Know

To ensure that we provide you with broad access to credible information at this time, we are making news channels more widely available in our markets.

From today, we have included CNN (channel 415), Euronews (channel 414), and brand-new Africa-focused news channel Africanews (channel 417) on DStv Access.

GOtv Max and Plus customers can also keep informed with Africa news (channel 47) before it becomes exclusively available on GOtv Max from Friday 1 May.

For the Kids

We are making revision accessible for lessons and edutainment, adding educational channels Da Vinci (DStv 318) and fun programming on Cartoon Network (channel 310) on DStv Access until the end of May to help keep young minds stimulated and engaged.

Re Live Sports

As you are aware, live sport is massively impacted; we have acquired the best award-winning sport documentaries from around the globe and produced thematic channels for you to relive the greatest sporting moments of all time.

We have opened SS1 to DStv Compact Plus and Compact, this channel will thrill customers with past sport stories that have created some of sports most magical moments. In addition, SS7 and Select 3 which will showcase Motorsport action to are open to DStv Access customers and GOtv Plus customers respectively.