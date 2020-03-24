Cornered Simbi Tries To Deny He Was Arrested For Fraud, Pays K13 Million Bail Bond

Phiri defrauded South African government

Malawian business tycoon Simbi Phiri is doing all he can to clear his name following his arrest in South Africa on Monday for fraud.

Simbi Phiri has denied that he was arrested through a statement released by Chief Executive Officer for his firm, Khato Civils, Mongezi Mnyani.

But he is clearly swimming a raging current of facts as new details emerge of his arrest.

According to Johannesburg court documents, Simbi Phiri paid a bail bond of R260,000 (about K13 million). In court processes, no one gets bail or pays a bail bond without having been arrested first.

Furthermore, the South African Government has also confiscated his travel documents such he cannot leave South Africa.

Already social media in South Africa are branding him as “a specially quarantined COVID-19 case.”

As the noose tightens on him, Simbi Phiri has suddenly relocated his office from Midrand to a little corner of Centurion within Johannesburg.

Simbi Phiri appeared before the Johannesburg court at 10 am on Monday and was charged with a case corruption involving his engineering companies Khatho Civils and South Zambezi Engineering.

Simbi has been dragged to court by the South African Government over financial irregularities on an abandoned R3 billion water project on Limpopo Province.

In a statement refuting his arrest released Tuesday, Khato Civils says:

“An arrest of a man of Mr. Phiri’s stature would obviously be carried by South Africa’s main stream and International media and in any case, such was the case, the information would be public and would be independently verifiable through the South African court systems.

I want to put on record that Mr. Phiri has not been arrested nor has he ever been questioned by any law enforcement agencies here in South Africa.”