Rihanna Donates MK3.5 Billion to Fight Against Coronavirus in Malawi

United States pop star Rihanna has set aside $ 5 Million ( about MK 3.6 Billion) to help in the fight against coronavirus in Malawi and Haiti.

Rihanna Donates $ 5 Million to Malawi and Haiti

Rihanna made the announcement on Saturday through her Clara Lionel Foundation, a Charity Organization.

According to the Foundation, the funds will be used to provide protective equipment, accelerating testing and care as well as training of health workers.

“Never has it been more important or urgent to protect and prepare marginalized and under served communities–those who will be hit hardest by this pandemic,” Justine Lucas, Executive Director of the Clara Lionel Foundation said in a statement.

The funds will be provided through various institutions such as the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and Partners in Health.

Rihanna formed the Clara Lionel Foundation in 2012, named in honor of her grandparents.