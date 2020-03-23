MEC Announces Date for Fresh Presidential Polls…DPP to Reclaim Victory

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) on Monday announced that fresh presidential elections will be held on Tuesday 2nd of July 2020.

The Constitutional Court ordered MEC to hold fresh presidential elections within 150 days from February 3, 2020.

MEC’s Chairperson, Justice Dr. Jane Ansah made the announcement at Crossroads Hotel in Blantyre during the launch of Fresh Presidential elections calendar.

According to Dr. Ansah, the official campaign period will run from 2nd May to 30th June 2020.

Ansah further said, “Voter registration will commence of 4th April to 7th June and will be in 4 phases.

Those who registered during the May 2019 tripartite elections should verify their names in their respective centres.”

Meanwhile, Malawi President Professor Peter Mutharika, who is also Mighty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) President, has vowed to win again with a with 50+20%.

“I am ready to stand again and win. We shall smash then and they will cry,” said Professor Mutharika recently.

In the nullified Polls, President Mutharika was declared the winner after scoping 38.67% of the total valid votes.

Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) scored 35.41% of the votes, while Saulos Chilima of UTM only managed 20.24%.