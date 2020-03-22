Presidential Elections in Limbo

MEC Commissioners to meet soon

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Justice Dr. Jane Ansah said the commissioners will soon meet to discuss the future of fresh presidential elections.

MEC’s Chair Justice Dr. Ansah made the remarks after Malawi President Professor Peter Mutharika on Friday evening declared a state of disaster following the coronavirus pandemic.

Among others, President Professor Mutharika has restricted the gathering of more than one hundred people as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus.

In an interview with Nation Online, Dr. Ansah said the commissioners will meet to discuss the future of the elections. She said the pandemic might disturb electoral processes.

Coronavirus is not a joke- Ansah

“….We will have to meet and make a decision as a commission because this is a serious matter.

I cannot tell you if preparations will be affected or not but you must know that coronavirus is not a joke,” said Ansah.

Concurring with Ansah, united Democratic Front (UDF) Spokesperson, Ken Ndanga coronavirus deserves more attention.

“We must put people’s lives first over anything. The reason we have fresh elections is for someone to form government and serve the people.

“If these people get the virus and die who will be there to serve? I think the coronavirus deserves more attention,” said Ndanga

High Court Judges sitting as Constitutional Court on 3rd February nullified the May, 2019 Presidential polls and ordered MEC to conduct fresh polls within 150 days from the day of the ruling.