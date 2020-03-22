Malawi Police Dismiss Blood Sucking Rumours

The Malawi Police Service has condemned rumors circulating about strange people are sucking people’s blood in Chitipa and Mzimba districts.

In a statement National Police Spokesperson, James Kadadzera described the rumours as a mare speculation as nobody has claimed to be the victim of such acts.

” We would like to inform Malawians that the blood suckers myth making rounds in Mzimba and Chitipa districts remains an allegation,” he said.

Kadadzera then warned people against administering mob justice on people suspected to be blood suckers.

According to the publicist, about three people have lost their lives; two in Chitipa and one in Mzimba after being suspected that they were blood suckers.

“During the past four days, the police notes with regret that innocent people have been brutally murdered on the pretext that they were blood sucking suspects.

“ Police condemns in strongest terms the uncivilized behavior of mob justice; hence anyone involved in mob justice will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.” said Kadadzera

The Police further warned Malawians against fabrication of malicious rumours about blood suckers.

In 2017 and 2019 the blood sucking allegations were reported in the Southern Region and nobody was medically proven to have fallen victim.