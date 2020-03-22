Genocidal Hate for the Southerners in MCP

By JACK BANDA

Eisenhower Mkaka is big in Malawi Congress Party (MCP), perhaps much bigger than Party’s President Lazarus Chakwera. What he says is normally a policy in the party.

I listened to him yesterday and at some point I thought he was being stupid just to cause controversy but I got really concerned with the amount of hate that MCP has for Lhomwe people in Malawi.

When MCP’s Director of Youth Mr Richard Chimwendo Banda expressed similar hate at a rally in Dowa, I thought it was just politics but there seems to be genuine genocidal hate for Lhomwe people in the MCP leadership.

After listening to Mkaka, I can say here that if you are Lhomwe, one from the South and a Malawian that sees Malawi as one and you support MCP or their alliance with UTM, you are a cuckoo. You are sleepy.

Politicians that think and speak like Mkaka, overtly expressing hate for a tribe and a region should never be entertained.

Last time another MCP Member of Parliament expressed similar hate for northerners, Khumbo quickly organized fellow law makers from the north and released a joint statement condemning MCP and the party was forced to apologies.

Noel Masangwi, Akweni Patricia Kaliati and Bon Kalindo, on a serious note, are they going into this alliance to set fire on their own people? Is the alliance really for the purpose of fighting the Southern region? So, really, by putting Chakwera and Saulos Chilima in the front is a strategy to fight the South????

Chilima and UTM came on the scene as a national party with a national focus.

Now like Mkaka they will be saying the Army Generals ndi osamphunzira, apatsidwa maudindo because they are Lhomwe? The same army that is credited for protecting the protestors today has become a Lhomwe army ya ma generals without merit.