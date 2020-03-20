TNM Super League Kick-Off Suspended Due to Coronavirus

The Super league of Malawi (Sulom) has suspended the kick off of 2020 TNM Super League Season following President Professor Peter Mutharika’s directive of restricting public gatherings of more than 100 people in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The 2020 TNM Super League Season was expected to kick-off tomorrow on Saturday, 21st of March.

Sulom’s President Tiya Somba Banda confirmed the suspension on Friday evening. He said all super league teams will be communicate on the way forward.

“Following President Professor Peter Mutharika’s directive we are hereby suspending the kick-off of 2020 TNM Super League Season until further notice,”

‘The healthy, safety and well-being of our players, fans and the public at large is of utmost important,” said Banda

He also called upon the soccer fraternity to practice good hygiene as a way of preventing the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

In a related development, the Football Association Of Malawi (FAM) has also suspended all Association Football matches in the country.

“Considering that on average, the crowds that patronize an Association Football match are over 100 people, FAM hereby suspends all matches until further notice.

” We will continue to monitor and constantly assess the situation, get advice and guidance from government and health officials and put contingency plans in place to respond to any emerging trends to Covid-19,” said FAM’s General Secretary Alfred Gunda

In his state of address on Friday evening, among others President Professor Mutharika banned gatherings of more than 100 people.

The President also ordered the closure of all school, colleges and other institutions of higher learning to close with effect from Monday, 23rd March, 2020.

A travel ban on foreign nationals from countries highly affected by the Coronavirus disease has also been put in place by the state.

The Malawian leader, President Mutharika also disclosed that government has set aside MK2.5 billion to help in the fight against the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the country has not yet registered any coronavirus case, thus according to Ministry of Health officials.