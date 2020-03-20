Mutharika Declares Malawi ‘State of Disaster’ Over Coronavirus

Mutharika declares state of disaster

Malawi President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika on Friday declared a state of disaster in the country following the threat of the Coronavirus pandemic.

In his address to the nation, Professor Mutharika, said government has put aside various interventions and measures that citizens need to comply for the country to successfully stop the disease in its tracks.

The measures include, banning gatherings of more than 100 people and ordering all school, colleges and other institutions of higher learning to close with effect from Monday, 23rd March, 2020.

A travel ban on foreign nationals from countries highly affected by the Coronavirus disease has also been put in place by the state.

The Malawian leader, President Mutharika also disclosed that government has set aside MK2.5 billion to help in the fight against the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the country has not yet registered any coronavirus case, thus according to Ministry of Health officials.