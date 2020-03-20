Ex-Speaker Chimunthu Fears Losing His Benefits, Turns Down Appointment

Former speaker of parliament Henry Chimunthu Banda has refused to take up his offer as Minister of Natural Resources and Environment in the new cabinet for fear of losing his benefits as former speaker.

By accepting the offer it meant Chimunthu drawing salary as Cabinet Minister and automatically losing his benefits, Cables can reveal.

Parliament revised conditions of service for speaker, 1st deputy speaker and 2nd deputy speaker putting them on pension and the arrangement started with Chimunthu Banda.

He enjoys benefits such as free housing, two armed police guards, a Toyota Prado TX a salary like that of a Vice President.

As an MP Chimunthu doesn’t get salary he only receives seating allowance only a development which couldn’t have worked as Cabinet Minister according to law.