Comesa Warns Against Selling Fake Coronavirus Cure

Comesa Competition Commission (CCC) has issued a strong warning against companies and individuals purportedly selling products that can cure Corona virus.

CCC Director and Chief Executive Officer George Lipimile said in a statement that unscrupulous companies and individuals risk a hefty fine in they don’t comply with the regulations.

“The commission wishes to issue a warning to all that are selling products not medically tested and approved which they claim can treat or prevent the corona virus.

“Such companies and individuals are advised to refrain from such conduct as it contrary to Article 27 of the Comesa Competition regulations, if any such company or individual are found wanting , the commission will not hesitate to apply the provisions of the regulations which include sanctions of up to US$300,000,” he said.

Lipimile further cautioned consumers in the common market to be on the lookout for such scams and report any suspicions either directly to the commission or through any consumer protection agency in their country of residence.

“Consumers are advised to follow advice on prevention of Corona virus from relevant institution’s website such as the World Health Organization (WHO), Centre for Disease Prevention and local public health authorities,” he said.

Corona virus also known as Covid 19 has been declared a pandemic by WHO it killed and affected thousands across the world resulting into a severe travel restrictions hence slowing down economies.

A few days ago, the Competition Authority of Kenya ordered Clean shelf supermarket to contact and refund all customers who purchased hand sanitizer after they hiked the price following confirmation that a person had been diagnosed with the virus in the country.