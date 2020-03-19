Silver Fans Against Football Hooliganism

By Lucky Millias, MANA

File Photo: Silver Strikers supporters

Capital City Football giant, Silver Strikers supporters have promised to put in place mechanism of avoiding violence ahead of 2020 TNM Super League.

The Silver supporters said this when they are preparing for the new season which will starts this weekend with a Lilongwe derby against Civil Service Club at Civo stadium on Sunday.

Mtandile based Silver Strikers supporter, Boston Mose said they want to be very peaceful this season and focus on supporting their team on the field of play.

‘Of course, we have been accused of causing some violence during our matches last season but things will different this year. We want to be good supporters and we hope we will never be involved in any violence,”he said.

Chairperson for Silver Strikers supporters,King ‘No fear’ Malayasaid they had a sensation exercise to warn their followers on the effects of violence in various football grounds.

He said any supporter who would be involved causing violence at the stadiums in the name of Silver would be arrested by the Police and the laws would take its cause.

‘Let me assure all football fans that this season the Bankers will not be involved in any case of violence like what happened last years in especially FISD challenge cup semifinals against Blue Eagles at Civo stadium.

‘We have learned that violence creates bad image of the team and our football industry. But this season we are promising not to cause any violence in our games,” Malaya added.

Last year, the defending champion of Airtel Top 8 Cup, Silver Strikers were involved in violence in FISD Challenge Cup semifinals at Civo stadium where they werehammered by Blue Eagles 4-0 and there was another violent incident when the team played Be Forward Wanderers in a super League encounter.